Left Menu

Political Tensions Escalate with 'Traitor' Posters Controversy

Controversy erupted in Madhya Pradesh after posters branding Congress MP Digvijaya Singh a 'traitor' surfaced following his opposition to a bill. Singh countered by accusing BJP activists of espionage links. BJP's Vishvas Sarang criticized Singh's statements. The incident has intensified political tensions between Congress and the BJP.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 13-04-2025 21:06 IST | Created: 13-04-2025 21:06 IST
Political Tensions Escalate with 'Traitor' Posters Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Political tensions in Madhya Pradesh have escalated after posters labelling Congress MP Digvijaya Singh as a 'traitor' appeared in various cities. This development followed Singh's opposition to the Waqf (Amendment) Bill in the Rajya Sabha.

In retaliation, Singh released the names of individuals he claims are BJP activists involved with espionage activities linked to the ISI. The accusations have led to a heated exchange between Singh and BJP leaders.

BJP cabinet minister Vishvas Sarang accused Singh of making sensational remarks for media attention and defended the party against Singh's allegations, claiming the posters were a public initiative. This controversy underlines ongoing tensions between the Congress and BJP in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
World Bank Unveils $12B Support Plan to Boost Argentina's Economic Revival

World Bank Unveils $12B Support Plan to Boost Argentina's Economic Revival

 Argentina
2
UNDP, BMUV Back ISSB’s Nature Disclosure Push to Align Finance with Nature

UNDP, BMUV Back ISSB’s Nature Disclosure Push to Align Finance with Nature

 Germany
3
Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden Strengthens UNDP Ties During Visit to Nigeria

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden Strengthens UNDP Ties During Visit to Nige...

 Nigeria
4
Christchurch Southern Motorway to Be First in South Island with 110km/h Limit

Christchurch Southern Motorway to Be First in South Island with 110km/h Limi...

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025