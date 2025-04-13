Political Tensions Escalate with 'Traitor' Posters Controversy

Political tensions in Madhya Pradesh have escalated after posters labelling Congress MP Digvijaya Singh as a 'traitor' appeared in various cities. This development followed Singh's opposition to the Waqf (Amendment) Bill in the Rajya Sabha.

In retaliation, Singh released the names of individuals he claims are BJP activists involved with espionage activities linked to the ISI. The accusations have led to a heated exchange between Singh and BJP leaders.

BJP cabinet minister Vishvas Sarang accused Singh of making sensational remarks for media attention and defended the party against Singh's allegations, claiming the posters were a public initiative. This controversy underlines ongoing tensions between the Congress and BJP in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)