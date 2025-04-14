Mayawati Critiques Political Neglect: Calls for Unity Among Bahujans

BSP chief Mayawati, on the birth anniversary of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar, criticized both the BJP and Congress for the "pathetic" social, economic, and political conditions faced by Bahujans under their rule. She highlighted an attack on constitutional rights affecting their social status.

In a statement on X, Mayawati emphasized the importance of unity among Dalits, tribals, and other marginalized communities to overcome oppression and establish political influence. She asserted that collective efforts are crucial for progress and tackling opponents' tactics.

Mayawati called on governments to forsake casteism and pursue constitutional values to achieve a truly developed India. Acknowledging Ambedkar's legacy, celebrations included seminars nationwide, stressing his contributions to empowering Scheduled Castes and drafting the Constitution.

(With inputs from agencies.)