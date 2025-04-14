A Friendship Beyond Politics: Modi's Tribute to 'Captain' Vijayakanth
Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to DMDK founder Vijayakanth, remembering him as a friend and impactful leader. Modi highlighted Vijayakanth's contributions to society and their close relationship, which transcended political affiliations. Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam's Premallatha described Modi as an elder brother to her family.
In a heartfelt tribute, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the late DMDK founder, Captain Vijayakanth, emphasizing their enduring friendship and the actor-politician's substantial societal contributions. Speaking warmly of the departed leader, Modi fondly recalled their years of collaboration and shared memories.
Premallatha Vijayakanth, the general secretary of DMDK and the late leader's wife, described the prime minister as an elder brother figure, recounting his supportive gestures during Vijayakanth's health battles. Their bond, she asserted, surpassed political ties and was built on genuine affection and respect.
The tribute arrives amid shifting political alliances, with DMDK's recent departure from the BJP alliance and alignment with AIADMK in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, underscoring the complex political landscape even as the ruling DMK secured a sweeping victory.
(With inputs from agencies.)
