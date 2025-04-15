Left Menu

PDP Leader Iltija Mufti Criticizes NC Over Waqf Act Silence

PDP leader Iltija Mufti criticizes National Conference (NC) leadership, accusing them of neglecting Muslim interests in Jammu and Kashmir. She highlights their failure to oppose the Waqf Act in the Assembly, alleging corruption in AUQAF properties. NC's Farooq Abdullah defends the stance, emphasizing ongoing Supreme Court deliberations.

PDP leader Iltija Mufti (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a fiery critique, People's Democratic Party (PDP) leader Iltija Mufti on Tuesday accused the National Conference (NC) of neglecting Muslim interests in Jammu and Kashmir. Speaking to the media, Mufti lambasted NC Chief Farooq Abdullah and his son, current J-K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, for not opposing the controversial Waqf Act during the Assembly session.

Mufti alleged widespread corruption involving AUQAF properties under the NC's rule and questioned the Abdullahs' alliance with BJP. She said, 'Farooq Sahib, whose own son is the CM, should tell us what the CM was doing during the J-K Assembly sessions.' Mufti also criticized NC's failure to pass resolutions against the Act, pointing to similar actions taken by Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

National Conference President Farooq Abdullah defended the decision to not discuss the Waqf Act, citing its ongoing review in the Supreme Court. He remarked, 'The Speaker's decision not to allow debate was appropriate as the matter awaits judicial consideration.' Despite the criticism, Abdullah maintained that opposition parties should focus on constructive dialogue rather than mere oppositional tactics.

