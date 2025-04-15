Left Menu

Tariff Tensions: South Korea Seeks Delay in U.S. Trade Duties

South Korea is negotiating with the U.S. to delay tariff implementations harming its export-driven economy. With looming duties imposed by President Trump, Seoul aims to shield its industries by seeking cooperation in areas like shipbuilding and potential involvement in an Alaskan gas pipeline project.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-04-2025 14:04 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 14:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

South Korea is working to delay the implementation of U.S. tariffs, primarily targeting cooperation in shipbuilding and energy, according to Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok. These negotiations are critical as South Korea tries to protect its export-dependent economy amidst these looming trade challenges.

Facing uncertainties in the global market due to President Trump's imposed tariffs, South Korea is engaging in intense negotiations. Acting President Han Duck-soo has been in communication with U.S. officials, including President Trump, discussing potential solutions that align with mutual interests and exploring strategic industries like shipbuilding.

As Seoul braces for a new presidential election on June 3, the tariff delay presents an urgent issue for the incoming administration. Meanwhile, South Korea is ramping up support for its semiconductor industry in response to policy unpredictability, as Trump plans future tariff announcements, particularly impacting the semiconductor sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

