Cautious Steps: Iran's Wariness in Renewed Nuclear Talks

In a significant statement, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has conveyed a cautious stance on the nuclear discussions with the United States. This marks his initial reaction since the U.S.-Iran talks commenced on April 12 in Oman.

The delegations from both nations have characterized the discussions as positive, planning to reconvene on April 19 in Muscat. Despite the described optimism, Khamenei emphasized maintaining a balanced perspective, neither overtly optimistic nor pessimistic, acknowledging the talks as merely one aspect managed by Iran's foreign ministry. He noted its procedural nature, with initial steps seemingly well-executed.

Iran approaches these talks wearily, reflecting on President Donald Trump's past actions when he abandoned a prior agreement in 2018. Trump's recent threats to bomb Iran if no deal materializes only deepen Tehran's suspicion. Khamenei asserted Iran's persistent mistrust of the U.S., advising against linking national matters to nuclear negotiations. He underscored the importance of maintaining clarity on key issues moving forward, recognizing the outcome's uncertainty.

(With inputs from agencies.)