Tension in Mahagathbandhan: Congress Snubs Tejashwi Yadav's Chief Ministerial Ambitions
Bihar's political alliance Mahagathbandhan faces internal strife as Congress reportedly denies Tejashwi Yadav the chief ministerial candidacy. Despite Yadav's appeal for unity, tensions mount amid reported discontent with Congress's internal maneuvers and RJD's leadership. The BJP capitalizes on the discord, questioning the alliance's future unity.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 15-04-2025 18:10 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 18:10 IST
Bihar's political Mahagathbandhan appears fractured as Congress has allegedly refused to endorse RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav as its chief ministerial candidate, according to JD(U)'s assertions.
During a meeting in Delhi, Yadav urged media restraint, emphasizing internal discussions would decide the opposition's leadership. The incident hints at significant cracks within the coalition.
Meanwhile, JD(U) spokesman Neeraj Kumar condemned Congress's stance, likening it to awaiting exam results without sitting for them. Additional tension arose with BJP claiming RJD's unease over the Bihar Congress's internal dynamics.
