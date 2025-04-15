Left Menu

Tension in Mahagathbandhan: Congress Snubs Tejashwi Yadav's Chief Ministerial Ambitions

Bihar's political alliance Mahagathbandhan faces internal strife as Congress reportedly denies Tejashwi Yadav the chief ministerial candidacy. Despite Yadav's appeal for unity, tensions mount amid reported discontent with Congress's internal maneuvers and RJD's leadership. The BJP capitalizes on the discord, questioning the alliance's future unity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 15-04-2025 18:10 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 18:10 IST
Tension in Mahagathbandhan: Congress Snubs Tejashwi Yadav's Chief Ministerial Ambitions
Tejashwi Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar's political Mahagathbandhan appears fractured as Congress has allegedly refused to endorse RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav as its chief ministerial candidate, according to JD(U)'s assertions.

During a meeting in Delhi, Yadav urged media restraint, emphasizing internal discussions would decide the opposition's leadership. The incident hints at significant cracks within the coalition.

Meanwhile, JD(U) spokesman Neeraj Kumar condemned Congress's stance, likening it to awaiting exam results without sitting for them. Additional tension arose with BJP claiming RJD's unease over the Bihar Congress's internal dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

 United States
2
The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

 Global
3
Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Trade Tensions

Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Tr...

 Vietnam
4
Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Governments Replace Markets? Lessons from Chile’s Pandemic Credit Interventions

Simulating Climate Futures: How IMF-ENV Supports Decarbonization Policy Design

Digital Skills for Her: How to Advance Women’s Digital Literacy in LMICs

Educating for Equity: Bridging the Gender Gap in Côte d’Ivoire’s Vocational Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025