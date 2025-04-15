Political Tensions Escalate as Bomb Hoax Rocks Punjab
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann accuses Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa of spreading false information about bombs in Punjab. Bajwa's claims have led to legal action under sections related to misleading information. Mann criticizes Bajwa for fearmongering and calls for value-based politics.
In a heated political exchange, Punjab's Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has accused Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa of fearmongering following Bajwa's alarming claims about bombs in the state. Mann criticized Bajwa for spreading 'baseless canards' to instill terror among the people of Punjab.
The controversy erupted after Bajwa's statement on a television channel asserted that '50 bombs have reached Punjab,' drawing legal action against him under specific sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. These include charges of providing false information that threatens national unity and making false statements intended to incite ill will.
Mann further lambasted Bajwa for allegedly using this issue for political gain, instead of offering any substantial evidence. The Chief Minister urged for a shift towards value-based politics, claiming that traditional parties, envious of his governance, resort to such tactics to mislead the populace.
