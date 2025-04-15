Akhilesh Yadav Advocates Shift to Progressive Politics Amidst Historical Critiques

Samajwadi Party President, Akhilesh Yadav, emphasized on Tuesday the revered status of Babasaheb Ambedkar, describing him as 'God' to many, and underscored his unparalleled contribution as the architect of the Constitution. His comments coincided with the day following Ambedkar's 134th birth anniversary.

Yadav stated, "Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar is still God for many," during a press interaction. He highlighted growing support for the Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh and other regions, while critiquing the BJP's governance in the state. He noted efforts to strengthen the party by aligning with various societal segments through the PDA (Picchda, Dalit, and Alpasankhyak).

Additionally, Yadav distanced himself from controversial remarks made by party MLA Indrajeet Saroj about Indian temples and historical invasions. He emphasized prioritizing progressive issues over historical debates, stating that unproductive historical discussions should remain in the past.

