Left Menu

Akhilesh Yadav Advocates Shift to Progressive Politics Amidst Historical Critiques

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav stresses the need to focus on future-oriented politics rather than historical debates, amidst controversy over a party MLA's remarks on Indian gods during past invasions. Yadav reaffirms Babasaheb Ambedkar's iconic status while noting growing party support in Uttar Pradesh and beyond.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-04-2025 23:31 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 23:31 IST
Akhilesh Yadav Advocates Shift to Progressive Politics Amidst Historical Critiques
Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Samajwadi Party President, Akhilesh Yadav, emphasized on Tuesday the revered status of Babasaheb Ambedkar, describing him as 'God' to many, and underscored his unparalleled contribution as the architect of the Constitution. His comments coincided with the day following Ambedkar's 134th birth anniversary.

Yadav stated, "Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar is still God for many," during a press interaction. He highlighted growing support for the Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh and other regions, while critiquing the BJP's governance in the state. He noted efforts to strengthen the party by aligning with various societal segments through the PDA (Picchda, Dalit, and Alpasankhyak).

Additionally, Yadav distanced himself from controversial remarks made by party MLA Indrajeet Saroj about Indian temples and historical invasions. He emphasized prioritizing progressive issues over historical debates, stating that unproductive historical discussions should remain in the past.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

 Global
2
New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

 Ghana
3
Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

 Global
4
US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Governments Replace Markets? Lessons from Chile’s Pandemic Credit Interventions

Simulating Climate Futures: How IMF-ENV Supports Decarbonization Policy Design

Digital Skills for Her: How to Advance Women’s Digital Literacy in LMICs

Educating for Equity: Bridging the Gender Gap in Côte d’Ivoire’s Vocational Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025