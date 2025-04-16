Mehbooba Mufti Urges Unity Amid Murshidabad Turmoil
Mehbooba Mufti expressed deep concern over violence in Murshidabad related to the Waqf Amendment Act, urging Muslims to remain united. Despite assurances from Mamta Banerjee, unrest led to significant disruptions. Mufti stressed the importance of peaceful action and unity to prevent communal forces from exploiting the situation.
- Country:
- India
Mehbooba Mufti, the PDP chief, has expressed profound concern over the recent violence in Murshidabad associated with the controversial Waqf Amendment Act. Speaking on Wednesday, she called upon Muslims to stay united and focus their energies on constructive endeavors.
Mufti highlighted her distress over the tragic incident in Murshidabad where the conflict resulted in the loss of innocent lives. Despite Mamta Banerjee's promise not to implement the bill, protests erupted, leading to chaos in the region.
The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister emphasized the critical need for the Muslim community to act peacefully. Mufti urged them to uphold their constitutional rights without compromising alliances or yielding to divisive forces seeking to undermine their cohesion.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Rising Tensions: Protests, Immigration, and Legal Battles Amid U.S. Crackdown
BJP Protests 'Garbage Cess' Amidst Rising Costs: Karnataka Congress Under Fire
Our govt doesn't discriminate, Muslims are 20% of UP population but constitute 35-40% of beneficiaries of welfare schemes: Adityanath to PTI.
Not only Hindi, all Indian languages can be source of national unity: UP CM Yogi Adityanath tells PTI in exclusive interview.
Traditional Horse Racing Event Spurs Economic Growth and Cultural Unity in NW