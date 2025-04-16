Mehbooba Mufti Urges Unity Amid Murshidabad Turmoil

Mehbooba Mufti, the PDP chief, has expressed profound concern over the recent violence in Murshidabad associated with the controversial Waqf Amendment Act. Speaking on Wednesday, she called upon Muslims to stay united and focus their energies on constructive endeavors.

Mufti highlighted her distress over the tragic incident in Murshidabad where the conflict resulted in the loss of innocent lives. Despite Mamta Banerjee's promise not to implement the bill, protests erupted, leading to chaos in the region.

The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister emphasized the critical need for the Muslim community to act peacefully. Mufti urged them to uphold their constitutional rights without compromising alliances or yielding to divisive forces seeking to undermine their cohesion.

