BJP Demands Apology from Gandhis Over National Herald Remarks

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Tamil Nadu spokesperson, ANS Prasad, launched a scathing attack on the Congress party amid the ongoing controversy surrounding the National Herald case. He demanded apologies from Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi for their "contemptuous" remarks about the judicial process.

According to Prasad, the Congress's attempts to label court judgments as a vendetta by Prime Minister Modi are misleading and will not deceive the public any longer. He criticized the Congress for attempting to muddy the reputation of the judiciary and undermine the government's integrity.

Prasad further accused Congress of malicious propaganda following the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) chargesheet against key Congress figures, which he described as condemning Sonia and Rahul Gandhi for alleged financial frauds, including money laundering and dubious property acquisitions.

