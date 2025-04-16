Left Menu

BJP Demands Apology from Gandhis Over National Herald Remarks

BJP Tamil Nadu spokesperson ANS Prasad criticizes Congress over its reaction to the National Herald case, urging Sonia and Rahul Gandhi to apologize for court-related remarks. Prasad condemns the portrayal of legal actions as political vendetta, emphasizing financial irregularities in the case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-04-2025 15:15 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 15:15 IST
Tamil Nadu BJP Spokesperson ANS Prasad (Photo/@TNBJP_MEDIA). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Tamil Nadu spokesperson, ANS Prasad, launched a scathing attack on the Congress party amid the ongoing controversy surrounding the National Herald case. He demanded apologies from Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi for their "contemptuous" remarks about the judicial process.

According to Prasad, the Congress's attempts to label court judgments as a vendetta by Prime Minister Modi are misleading and will not deceive the public any longer. He criticized the Congress for attempting to muddy the reputation of the judiciary and undermine the government's integrity.

Prasad further accused Congress of malicious propaganda following the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) chargesheet against key Congress figures, which he described as condemning Sonia and Rahul Gandhi for alleged financial frauds, including money laundering and dubious property acquisitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

