Putin and Qatar's Emir Dialogue on Ukraine and Regional Issues

Russian President Vladimir Putin is preparing to address the ongoing conflict in Ukraine among other regional matters during his meeting with Qatar's Emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, in Moscow, according to the Kremlin.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov highlighted Qatar's significant diplomatic influence, noting the Gulf state's efforts to mediate various complex situations worldwide.

Peskov underlined the value Russia places on its conversations with Qatar, stressing the importance of open dialogue, particularly concerning sensitive international issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)