Congress Erupts in Nationwide Protests Against ED Charges in National Herald Case

Massive protests by Congress workers unfolded across India, condemning the Enforcement Directorate's charges against Sonia and Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case. Key leaders, including Jitendra Patwari and DK Shivakumar, decried the prosecution as politically motivated, while Mahesh Kumar Goud criticized the ED and CBI as tools of the ruling party.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-04-2025 18:04 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 18:04 IST
Visuals from Lucknow and Bengaluru (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant escalation, Congress workers have been detained in various states amid nationwide protests against the Central government. This follows the Enforcement Directorate's prosecution complaint against Sonia and Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case.

Notable protests have surfaced in cities like Bhubaneshwar, Bhopal, and Lucknow. Congress President Jitendra Patwari led a march to the ED office in Bhopal, strongly condemning the chargesheet. Similarly, the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee President Mahesh Kumar Goud criticized the ED and CBI as 'pocket agencies' of the BJP, alleging targeting of opposition leaders.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar slammed the ED's actions as unjust, denouncing it as a political vendetta. Likewise, Congress leader Sachin Pilot accused the government of misusing agencies to tarnish Sonia Gandhi's image, emphasizing faith in the judiciary to reveal the truth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

