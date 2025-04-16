Left Menu

Mamata Banerjee Blasts BJP Over Teacher Job Losses

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee criticized the BJP for allegedly taking away teaching jobs, particularly in Uttar Pradesh and Tripura, and then blaming her administration. Banerjee accused the BJP of failing to restore lost jobs and highlighted mass job losses in Uttar Pradesh under CM Yogi Adityanath.

16-04-2025
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has launched a scathing attack on the BJP, accusing the party of costing thousands of teachers their jobs, only to demand explanations from her administration.

At a gathering in Kolkata, Banerjee accused the BJP of job losses in Uttar Pradesh and Tripura, failing to fulfill job restoration promises. She pointed out the irony of BJP's demands for answers when they were responsible for snatching away jobs.

Her remarks follow a Supreme Court ruling invalidating the appointments of over 25,000 teachers in West Bengal. Banerjee highlighted the BJP's unkept promises and criticized Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for presiding over massive teacher job losses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

