Judge Rebukes Trump Administration with Potential Contempt Charges
U.S. District Judge James Boasberg has found probable cause to charge Trump administration officials with criminal contempt for allegedly violating a court order that halted deportations of supposed Venezuelan gang members. The decision marks a significant judicial response to the administration's actions under the 1798 Alien Enemies Act.
Trump administration officials may face criminal contempt charges for allegedly violating a federal judge's order to halt deportations of alleged Venezuelan gang members, according to U.S. District Judge James Boasberg in Washington.
The judge criticized the administration for its 'willful disregard' of the March 15 order, which halted deportations to El Salvador under the 1798 Alien Enemies Act. The decision represents the judiciary's strongest rebuke to the Trump administration since January 20.
Boasberg has given the administration until April 23 to comply with the order by allowing legal challenges from the migrants, or identify officials responsible for the contemptuous actions.
Federal judge orders Trump administration to restore legal aid to migrant children who travelled alone to US, reports AP.
