High-Stakes Nuclear Negotiations: Iran-US Talks at Crucial Juncture

Negotiations between Iran and the US are at a crucial stage, focusing on Iran's nuclear program. UN nuclear chief Rafael Grossi is key in the discussions, coinciding with the larger geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. Talks continue in Rome amid global implications for peace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 17-04-2025 17:02 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 17:02 IST
In a tense moment for global diplomacy, discussions between Iran and the United States regarding Iran's nuclear program have reached a critical juncture. The International Atomic Energy Agency's head, Rafael Mariano Grossi, highlighted the importance of these talks during his visit to Tehran on Thursday.

Grossi remarked that his agency would likely play a pivotal role in verifying any potential deal compliance. Iran and the US are scheduled to meet again in Rome this Saturday for further negotiations, following initial talks last week in Oman. Concurrently, Saudi Arabia's defense minister's visit to Tehran marks a thawing in regional relations.

These discussions occur against the backdrop of heightened tensions in the Middle East, particularly with the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict in Gaza. US President Donald Trump has threatened military action should negotiations fail, while Iran warns of advancing their nuclear capabilities if an agreement isn't reached.

