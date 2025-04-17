Left Menu

BJP's Digital Campaign Targets Mamata Banerjee's Rule Amid Rising Tensions

The BJP has launched a digital campaign against the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government in West Bengal, claiming it reflects public anger over corruption and lawlessness. The initiative includes musical material urging voters to oppose the TMC. The ruling party dismisses it as a smear campaign.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-04-2025 17:37 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 17:37 IST
The BJP initiated a digital campaign targeting the governance of Mamata Banerjee in West Bengal, highlighting alleged public discontent with rampant corruption and lawlessness under her rule.

Amit Malviya, the BJP's co-incharge for the state, stated that citizens are using platforms like www.soibenaaarbangla.com to voice their challenges against the TMC government, urging a political shift in the upcoming elections.

While emphasizing recent incidents like the Murshidabad riots and the SSC scam, BJP leaders argue the campaign is a response to the biased governance affecting Hindus and other communities, though the TMC dismisses these claims as part of a smear effort by the BJP.

(With inputs from agencies.)

New data-driven model accelerates educational technology in developing countries

Students praise GenAI’s usefulness, academics warn of overreliance and cheating

New AI framework identifies urban zones most in need of green infrastructure

AI chatbots drive 30% higher quit rates in smoking cessation

