BJP's Digital Campaign Targets Mamata Banerjee's Rule Amid Rising Tensions
The BJP has launched a digital campaign against the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government in West Bengal, claiming it reflects public anger over corruption and lawlessness. The initiative includes musical material urging voters to oppose the TMC. The ruling party dismisses it as a smear campaign.
The BJP initiated a digital campaign targeting the governance of Mamata Banerjee in West Bengal, highlighting alleged public discontent with rampant corruption and lawlessness under her rule.
Amit Malviya, the BJP's co-incharge for the state, stated that citizens are using platforms like www.soibenaaarbangla.com to voice their challenges against the TMC government, urging a political shift in the upcoming elections.
While emphasizing recent incidents like the Murshidabad riots and the SSC scam, BJP leaders argue the campaign is a response to the biased governance affecting Hindus and other communities, though the TMC dismisses these claims as part of a smear effort by the BJP.
(With inputs from agencies.)