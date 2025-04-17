BJP's Digital Campaign Targets Mamata Banerjee's Rule Amid Rising Tensions

The BJP initiated a digital campaign targeting the governance of Mamata Banerjee in West Bengal, highlighting alleged public discontent with rampant corruption and lawlessness under her rule.

Amit Malviya, the BJP's co-incharge for the state, stated that citizens are using platforms like www.soibenaaarbangla.com to voice their challenges against the TMC government, urging a political shift in the upcoming elections.

While emphasizing recent incidents like the Murshidabad riots and the SSC scam, BJP leaders argue the campaign is a response to the biased governance affecting Hindus and other communities, though the TMC dismisses these claims as part of a smear effort by the BJP.

