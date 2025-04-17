Karnataka Minister Blasts BJP Over ED's National Herald Case Action

Karnataka Minister Santosh Lad launched a fierce critique against the BJP Thursday, following the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) filing of a prosecution complaint against Congress figures Sonia and Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case. Lad described the ED's proceedings as 'politically motivated' and part of the BJP's longstanding political strategies.

Echoing Lad's sentiments, Karnataka Minister Dr. Sharan Prakash Patil accused the BJP-led central government of undermining the nation while posing as virtuous leaders. He alleged that the administration exploits governmental agencies to harass Congress leaders and deflect attention from its own governance failures, including corruption and international policy setbacks.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri refuted the Congress's vendetta claims, characterizing the National Herald case as straightforward fraud, corruption, and money laundering. Puri suggested the Congress should focus on introspection rather than misguiding its members. Congress's Harish Rawat denounced the ED's charges as an attempt to 'murder democracy,' citing the lack of a civil suit as evidence of overreach.

(With inputs from agencies.)