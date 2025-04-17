Political Turmoil and Allegations Shake Karjat Municipal Council

Pawar, an MLA from NCP (SP), alleged that senior BJP leader and Maharashtra Legislative Council chairperson Ram Shinde is employing political strategies to destabilize the Karjat Municipal Council and challenge his leadership.

The allegations come amidst a backdrop of political maneuvers, including coercion and inducements, aimed at creating obstacles for Pawar. The MLA highlighted that Shinde might be motivated by past electoral defeats to him in the 2014 and 2019 assembly elections from the Karjat Jamkhed constituency.

Pawar criticized the state government's recent actions, such as a no-confidence motion against the municipal chairperson and rescheduling of council meetings, labeling them as politically driven. He also accused Shinde of neglecting critical development projects for Karjat, like pending water proposals and infrastructure initiatives.

