Congress Faces Vendetta Politics: Hussain Challenges BJP Allegations

Congress leader Syed Naseer Hussain has labeled the Enforcement Directorate's charges against Sonia and Rahul Gandhi as nothing more than 'vendetta politics.' He linked this to the BJP's strategy to distract from significant issues, such as the upcoming Bihar elections and the controversial Waqf Act amendments.

Hussain criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, accusing them of misleading the public and launching a misinformation campaign against the Waqf Board. He welcomed the Supreme Court's interest in examining questions initially raised by Congress.

In Jammu, addressing party members, Hussain emphasized the Congress's unwavering commitment to democracy and secularism. He urged the party to remain united against BJP efforts to weaken constitutional institutions and democratic values, reinforcing Congress's resolve to challenge in states like Gujarat.

(With inputs from agencies.)