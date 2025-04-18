Left Menu

Visa Revocation Concerns: Indian Students Hit Hard

The American Immigration Lawyers Association reveals that 50% of the 327 visa revocations are affecting Indian international students, causing concern among Indian officials. Congress questions if External Affairs Minister will address this with the US. The revocations are seen as random, and there's a call for better transparency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-04-2025 15:33 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 15:33 IST
Visa Revocation Concerns: Indian Students Hit Hard
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Concerns have been raised by the Congress over a significant number of visa revocations affecting international students, particularly those from India.

The American Immigration Lawyers Association (AILA) reported that out of 327 cases, half involve Indian students. The reasons for these revocations remain arbitrary and unclear, heightening anxiety among the Indian community.

Jairam Ramesh has questioned whether External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will address this pressing issue with the US. AILA called for greater transparency and accountability to prevent unjustified visa and status terminations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
AmeriCorps' Service Legacy at Risk: A Closer Look at NCCC's Sudden Halt

AmeriCorps' Service Legacy at Risk: A Closer Look at NCCC's Sudden Halt

 Global
2
Euro Zone Bond Yields Plummet Amid ECB Rate Cuts and Trade Tensions

Euro Zone Bond Yields Plummet Amid ECB Rate Cuts and Trade Tensions

 Global
3
Waqf case: If SC will say something about 'waqf by user', what will be the fallout? Solicitor general Tushar Mehta asks.

Waqf case: If SC will say something about 'waqf by user', what will be the f...

 India
4
Skoda Auto India Strengthens Export Strategies Amid New Launches

Skoda Auto India Strengthens Export Strategies Amid New Launches

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Agriculture Support in Brazil for a Competitive, Inclusive, Green Sector

Why Family Law Holds the Key to Unlocking Women’s Full Economic Potential Worldwide

Efficiency Without Ownership: How Concessions Can Reform Electricity Distribution

The Alien Within the Image: How People Emotionally Engage with Generative AI Art

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025