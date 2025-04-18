Visa Revocation Concerns: Indian Students Hit Hard
The American Immigration Lawyers Association reveals that 50% of the 327 visa revocations are affecting Indian international students, causing concern among Indian officials. Congress questions if External Affairs Minister will address this with the US. The revocations are seen as random, and there's a call for better transparency.
Concerns have been raised by the Congress over a significant number of visa revocations affecting international students, particularly those from India.
The American Immigration Lawyers Association (AILA) reported that out of 327 cases, half involve Indian students. The reasons for these revocations remain arbitrary and unclear, heightening anxiety among the Indian community.
Jairam Ramesh has questioned whether External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will address this pressing issue with the US. AILA called for greater transparency and accountability to prevent unjustified visa and status terminations.
