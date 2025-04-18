Left Menu

Diplomatic Bridge: US-Italy Talks in Rome

US Vice President JD Vance visits Rome for meetings with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Vatican officials. The discussions follow Meloni's recent White House meeting with President Trump. Vance attends Vatican events and responds to Pope Francis' criticism on US migration policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 18-04-2025 17:45 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 17:45 IST
US Vice President JD Vance has taken his diplomatic mission to Rome, engaging in high-stakes discussions with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Vatican representatives. Fresh from Meloni's significant visit to the White House, Vance aims to reinforce the burgeoning US-Italy relations.

Prime Minister Meloni has increasingly acted as a pivotal link between the United States and Europe, earning accolades from President Donald Trump for her stringent migration policies. Her visit to the Oval Office underscored the shared interests between the nations, particularly in addressing migration challenges.

At the Vatican, where Vance planned to participate in Easter festivities, discussions with Cardinal Pietro Parolin were anticipated. However, no meeting with Pope Francis was scheduled, possibly due to the Pope's recent health issues. The Pope has been an outspoken critic of the US administration's migration stance, a topic on which Vance and the Vatican have notably clashed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

