Tanzania's Political Turmoil: The Mystery of Tundu Lissu's Whereabouts

Tanzania's main opposition party, CHADEMA, reported they were unable to determine the whereabouts of their leader, Tundu Lissu, on Friday after his transfer from a jail where he had been held on treason charges.

Attempts by CHADEMA officials, Lissu's lawyers, and family to access him at the Dar es Salaam detention facility were unsuccessful. The prison authorities and government representatives, including spokesperson Gerson Msigwa, did not provide comments.

The charges bring new scrutiny on President Samia Suluhu Hassan's human rights record as she seeks re-election later this year. The controversy could compound pressure on Hassan, who initially received praise for her reforms but now faces criticism over alleged political detentions and abductions.

(With inputs from agencies.)