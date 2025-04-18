Congress Delegation Set to Assess Shamsherganj Riots
A delegation of the Congress led by Subhankar Sarkar will assess the riot-hit Shamsherganj in Murshidabad. The visit comes after violent clashes erupted in various areas, leading to casualties and displacement amid protests against amendments to the Waqf Act.
- Country:
- India
A Congress delegation led by West Bengal unit president Subhankar Sarkar is set to visit the riot-affected Shamsherganj area in Murshidabad district on Saturday. The team aims to assess the situation on the ground, according to a party functionary.
Sarkar will be accompanied by MP Isha Khan Choudhury, AICC observer Amba Prasad, and other party leaders during the visit at around 2 PM. This visit aims to evaluate the impact of recent violent clashes that led to the death of three individuals.
The violence reportedly broke out in Muslim-majority areas such as Shamsherganj, Suti, Dhulian, and Jangipur, alongside widespread protests against the central government's amendments to the Waqf Act. Many affected residents have fled to camps set up in Malda district.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Sudan: Sexual violence used as weapon of terror against women and girls
Olympiakos Chairman Faces Trial Amid Sports Violence Probe
Olympiakos Chairman Marinakis Faces Trial Amid Sports Violence Probe
Violence Erupts in Bhilwara Over Workers' Bonus Dispute
Manipur Violence and President's Rule: Amit Shah Details Government's Efforts