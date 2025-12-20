Left Menu

Delhi's EV Policy: A Green Drive Forward

The Delhi government is set to launch an electric vehicle policy aimed at reducing pollution. Key measures include financial incentives, expanded charging infrastructure, and removal of polluting vehicles. The policy also aligns with India's 'Net Zero' emission goals, with stakeholder consultations underway.

Updated: 20-12-2025 20:27 IST
The Delhi government, under Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, is poised to launch a comprehensive electric vehicle (EV) policy starting next financial year. This policy seeks to combat pollution and modernize Delhi's transport through financial incentives and infrastructural enhancements.

Key initiatives include subsidies to offset the cost difference between EVs and traditional vehicles, elimination of road tax and registration fees on EV purchases, and incentives for scrapping old vehicles. The strategy aligns with the national 'Net Zero' emissions target by 2070, reflecting Delhi's commitment to green mobility.

Collaboration with manufacturers, power firms, and citizens is vital, ensuring effective policy execution. Public charging points will emerge across the city, enhancing EV accessibility. A ministerial group, with expert support, is crafting a detailed framework addressing challenges like battery recycling and infrastructure expansion.

