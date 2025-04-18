Left Menu

White House Mulls Over Jerome Powell's Future Amid Fed Tensions

The White House is considering the potential removal of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell as tensions rise between President Trump and the Fed. As global markets watch closely, the independence of the central bank remains a critical issue while potential removals and legal precedents are explored.

Jerome Powell

The potential removal of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell by President Trump is under serious consideration by the White House, according to economic adviser Kevin Hassett. This development intensifies ongoing tensions between the White House and the Fed, raising concerns about the central bank's independence and global market stability.

President Trump has criticized Powell for not lowering interest rates and suggested he could remove him quickly. However, Powell has stated his term is legally protected and intends to remain until 2026. The issue remains contentious, with legal precedents being closely watched as the decision could impact market confidence.

The Federal Reserve's credibility relies on its independence from political influence. The potential upheaval in leadership comes amidst economic uncertainty, particularly regarding tariffs and their inflationary impact. Observers warn of increased financial instability if the Fed's independence is perceived as compromised.

