Congress Alleges BJP's 'Vendetta Politics' Against Gandhi Family

Congress MP and AICC general secretary Syed Naseer Hussain has accused the BJP of engaging in a campaign of 'vindictive politics' targeting Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, suggesting it as an attempt to distract from crucial national issues like inflation and unemployment.

Hussain claimed that these actions are part of a broader strategy to tarnish the image of the Congress party and its leaders, shifting public focus away from pressing challenges such as economic instability and security threats.

Despite the accusations and legal charges from the BJP regime, Hussain stated that the Congress and the Gandhi family remain resilient, drawing parallels to their historical resistance during India's freedom movement.

