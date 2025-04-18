Left Menu

Congress Alleges BJP's 'Vendetta Politics' Against Gandhi Family

Congress MP Syed Naseer Hussain accused the BJP of 'vindictive politics' aimed at defaming Sonia and Rahul Gandhi. He claimed the BJP's actions are a diversion from national issues like inflation and unemployment. Despite legal charges and scrutiny, the Congress remains undeterred, comparing current challenges to battles fought during the independence movement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 18-04-2025 21:55 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 21:55 IST
Congress Alleges BJP's 'Vendetta Politics' Against Gandhi Family
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Congress MP and AICC general secretary Syed Naseer Hussain has accused the BJP of engaging in a campaign of 'vindictive politics' targeting Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, suggesting it as an attempt to distract from crucial national issues like inflation and unemployment.

Hussain claimed that these actions are part of a broader strategy to tarnish the image of the Congress party and its leaders, shifting public focus away from pressing challenges such as economic instability and security threats.

Despite the accusations and legal charges from the BJP regime, Hussain stated that the Congress and the Gandhi family remain resilient, drawing parallels to their historical resistance during India's freedom movement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
AmeriCorps' Service Legacy at Risk: A Closer Look at NCCC's Sudden Halt

AmeriCorps' Service Legacy at Risk: A Closer Look at NCCC's Sudden Halt

 Global
2
Euro Zone Bond Yields Plummet Amid ECB Rate Cuts and Trade Tensions

Euro Zone Bond Yields Plummet Amid ECB Rate Cuts and Trade Tensions

 Global
3
Waqf case: If SC will say something about 'waqf by user', what will be the fallout? Solicitor general Tushar Mehta asks.

Waqf case: If SC will say something about 'waqf by user', what will be the f...

 India
4
Skoda Auto India Strengthens Export Strategies Amid New Launches

Skoda Auto India Strengthens Export Strategies Amid New Launches

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Agriculture Support in Brazil for a Competitive, Inclusive, Green Sector

Why Family Law Holds the Key to Unlocking Women’s Full Economic Potential Worldwide

Efficiency Without Ownership: How Concessions Can Reform Electricity Distribution

The Alien Within the Image: How People Emotionally Engage with Generative AI Art

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025