US-Italy Alliance: Balancing Trade Tensions and Diplomatic Bonds

US Vice President JD Vance met with Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni in Rome to discuss tariffs and US-Europe summit plans. Meloni, aligning with Trump on migration and traditional values, seeks to bridge US-Europe. Vance also visited the Vatican amidst tensions over migration policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 18-04-2025 22:05 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 22:05 IST
US Vice President JD Vance and Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni met in Rome as they delved into discussions regarding tariffs. The White House hinted at a potential US-Europe summit coinciding with President Donald Trump's upcoming visit to Italy.

Meloni welcomed Vance humorously, marking their second meeting after talks in the Oval Office. Trump's praise for Meloni's stance on migration contrasts with unresolved tariff disputes escalating EU tensions and recession fears.

Vance also attended Good Friday services at the Vatican amidst disagreements with Pope Francis over migration policies. The pontiff's criticism of Trump's deportation plans spotlighted ongoing diplomatic challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

