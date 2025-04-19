Left Menu

Trump's Workforce Overhaul: A Business-Like Approach to Federal Employment

President Trump plans to reclassify tens of thousands of federal workers, easing mass layoffs. His executive order aims to manage the federal government like a business, potentially affecting a substantial portion of the workforce. Critics argue it politicizes federal employment and undermines the merit-based system.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-04-2025 04:32 IST | Created: 19-04-2025 04:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

President Donald Trump recently announced a significant reorganization of federal employment classifications, targeting tens of thousands of workers. This strategic change is designed to mimic business-style operations, according to Trump's plans, facilitating easier implementation of mass layoffs across federal services.

Experts suggest this reclassification, known as "Schedule F," could lead to a considerable erosion of job protections for nearly all policy-related government employees, given the expansive nature of policy involvement. With a workforce of 2.3 million, the potential impact of this move is vast, making at least 50,000 federal workers vulnerable to termination.

Since Trump's administration began, over 260,000 federal workers have already been impacted through various means, and this new directive seems poised to expand those numbers further. Despite strong opposition from unions representing federal employees, the administration pushes forward, citing concerns over government inefficiencies and waste.

(With inputs from agencies.)

