Congress Condemns Murder: Calls for Action Against Anti-Hindu Violence in Bangladesh
The Congress strongly condemned the killing of Hindu leader Bhabesh Chandra Roy in Bangladesh, urging immediate action and investigation by the Bangladeshi government. This incident highlights ongoing persecution of religious minorities in Bangladesh, straining India-Bangladesh relations. Congress demands protection for minorities alongside swift justice for the perpetrators.
- Country:
- India
The Congress has denounced the killing of Hindu leader Bhabesh Chandra Roy in Bangladesh, demanding immediate governmental intervention and action. The party insists that the Indian government take up the matter with Bangladeshi authorities.
Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge stressed that the attack represents a broader problem of minority persecution in Bangladesh, evidenced by a series of targeted attacks on Hindu individuals and their places of worship.
General Secretary Jairam Ramesh expressed solidarity with Bangladesh's Hindu community, calling for transparent investigations and justice, while highlighting that such incidents threaten regional stability and bilateral relations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India's Rise in Frontier Technology Readiness
Operation Brahma: India's NDRF Leads Relief Efforts in Quake-Hit Myanmar
India's Agricultural Exports: Navigating Trump's New Tariff Terrain
US Tariff Tsunami: Indian Gem and Jewellery Exports Bracing for Impact
India Extends Aid to Myanmar in Wake of Catastrophic Earthquake