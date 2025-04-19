Yogi Adityanath Tackles Grievances at Gorakhnath Janta Darshan
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addressed grievances of nearly 300 people at a Janta Darshan in Gorakhnath. Emphasizing zero tolerance for injustice, he urged quick resolution of police and revenue issues. He also ordered strict action against land mafias and prioritized dialogue for family disputes.
- Country:
- India
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took charge of resolving public grievances during a 'Janta Darshan' event held in Gorakhnath, according to official sources.
In his address to around 300 attendees at the Mahant Digvijaynath Smriti Bhawan, Adityanath emphasized a zero-tolerance policy against injustice. He directed authorities to promptly address police and revenue-related complaints without unnecessary delays.
Adityanath also demanded strict measures against land encroachments and underscored the importance of mutual dialogue in resolving family disputes. Financial assistance requests for medical treatments were also prioritized during the meeting.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Six feared drowned as tractor carrying farm labourers falls into well in Maharashtra's Nanded district: Police.
Hyderabad Police Seize Cocaine & Ecstasy in Jubilee Hills Bust
Italy's Unconventional Defense Budget Strategy: Including Police and Coastguard
Crackdown on Illicit Hookah Bars: Police Raids Uncover Undercover Operations
Foiled Gang War: Delhi Police Arrests Prince Teotia Gang Members