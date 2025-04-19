Left Menu

Yogi Adityanath Tackles Grievances at Gorakhnath Janta Darshan

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addressed grievances of nearly 300 people at a Janta Darshan in Gorakhnath. Emphasizing zero tolerance for injustice, he urged quick resolution of police and revenue issues. He also ordered strict action against land mafias and prioritized dialogue for family disputes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gorakhpur | Updated: 19-04-2025 20:03 IST | Created: 19-04-2025 20:03 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took charge of resolving public grievances during a 'Janta Darshan' event held in Gorakhnath, according to official sources.

In his address to around 300 attendees at the Mahant Digvijaynath Smriti Bhawan, Adityanath emphasized a zero-tolerance policy against injustice. He directed authorities to promptly address police and revenue-related complaints without unnecessary delays.

Adityanath also demanded strict measures against land encroachments and underscored the importance of mutual dialogue in resolving family disputes. Financial assistance requests for medical treatments were also prioritized during the meeting.

