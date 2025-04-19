Political Tensions Mount Over Supreme Court's Role in Lawmaking

In an escalating political discourse, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Nishikant Dubey has taken aim at the Supreme Court of India, accusing it of overstepping its constitutional limits and inciting religious divides within the nation. Dubey's remarks, which targeted the judiciary's role in the legislative process, have fueled an ongoing debate over the separation of powers.

Responding to these allegations, AIADMK national spokesperson Kovai Sathyan underscored the importance of maintaining the delicate balance between judiciary and legislature. Sathyan stressed that interfering in each other's domain could only harm democratic principles, advocating for a focus on the nation's welfare in democratic practices.

The heated exchange comes in the context of the Supreme Court's involvement in deliberations on the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025. With the Parliament and judiciary at odds over legislative authority, the Center has assured the Supreme Court against altering 'Waqf-by-user' provisions, highlighting the contentious nature of these legal challenges.

