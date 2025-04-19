Left Menu

CPI Leader Criticizes BJP MP for Alleged Attack on Supreme Court

CPI leader Binoy Viswam condemns BJP MP Nishikant Dubey's remarks on the Supreme Court as a 'blatant attack' on the judiciary. Dubey accused the court of inciting religious tensions and overstepping its authority. The comments arise amid a hearing on the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025.

CPI State Secretary Binoy Viswam (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold statement, Communist Party of India (CPI) leader Binoy Viswam has accused Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Nishikant Dubey of launching a 'blatant attack' on India's judiciary. Viswam criticized Dubey's remarks against the Supreme Court, describing them as a constitutional violation and attributing communal tensions in the country to the BJP and RSS.

Dubey stirred controversy by making serious allegations against the Supreme Court, accusing it of inciting religious conflicts and questioning its jurisdiction over legislative matters. Dubey remarked that the court had usurped parliamentary authority in matters like the decriminalization of homosexuality and criticized its need to verify historical claims related to religious sites.

His contentious remarks come amidst a significant Supreme Court hearing on petitions challenging the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025. The government has assured the court it will uphold the 'Waqf-by-user' provisions, following concerns over non-Muslim inclusion on Waqf Boards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

