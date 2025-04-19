Left Menu

BJP Criticizes Congress Over Waqf Act 'Confusion'

BJP criticizes Congress for alleged confusion over the Waqf (Amendment) Act, accusing the party of using Muslims as a vote bank. A BJP workshop in Lucknow aimed to clarify the Act's benefits, with leaders claiming Congress ignored the socio-economic backwardness of Muslims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 19-04-2025 23:23 IST | Created: 19-04-2025 23:23 IST
BJP Criticizes Congress Over Waqf Act 'Confusion'
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) launched a scathing critique of the Congress party on Saturday, accusing it of spreading 'confusion' regarding the Waqf (Amendment) Act. BJP leaders claim Congress has historically kept Muslims in fear and used them as a vote bank, while neglecting their socio-economic development.

During a workshop in Lucknow, BJP's national general secretary Radha Mohan Das Agarwal emphasized that Congress's stance often opposed Hindu interests. He pointed to the Sachar Committee report, which highlighted Muslim backwardness, criticizing Congress for failing to improve conditions. Notable figures such as deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak also addressed the gathering.

BJP leaders assert that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's amendments to the Waqf law aim to reduce corruption and enhance community welfare. Future workshops will continue across regions and districts starting April 21, intensifying efforts to educate the public about the law's implications.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senator Meets Wrongly Deported Man in El Salvador

Senator Meets Wrongly Deported Man in El Salvador

 United States
2
Alabama Lawmakers Ignite Controversy with New Religious and LGBTQ+ Legislation

Alabama Lawmakers Ignite Controversy with New Religious and LGBTQ+ Legislati...

 United States
3
Tightened Visa Scrutiny: U.S. Enforces Social Media Vetting for Gaza Travelers

Tightened Visa Scrutiny: U.S. Enforces Social Media Vetting for Gaza Travele...

 Global
4
Powerful Quake Shakes Northern Chile

Powerful Quake Shakes Northern Chile

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI narratives echo Jungian archetypes without human nuance

Ethical AI demands global coordination, not patchwork laws

Bio-inspired robots set to redefine autonomy and intelligence

Data-driven workplace surveillance risks breaching employee rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025