BJP Criticizes Congress Over Waqf Act 'Confusion'

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) launched a scathing critique of the Congress party on Saturday, accusing it of spreading 'confusion' regarding the Waqf (Amendment) Act. BJP leaders claim Congress has historically kept Muslims in fear and used them as a vote bank, while neglecting their socio-economic development.

During a workshop in Lucknow, BJP's national general secretary Radha Mohan Das Agarwal emphasized that Congress's stance often opposed Hindu interests. He pointed to the Sachar Committee report, which highlighted Muslim backwardness, criticizing Congress for failing to improve conditions. Notable figures such as deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak also addressed the gathering.

BJP leaders assert that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's amendments to the Waqf law aim to reduce corruption and enhance community welfare. Future workshops will continue across regions and districts starting April 21, intensifying efforts to educate the public about the law's implications.

(With inputs from agencies.)