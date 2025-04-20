Kharge's Key Buxar Rally: A Prelude to Bihar Polls
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge will address a public rally in Buxar, Bihar on Sunday. Initially planned to speak in Patna as well, the Patna event has been canceled. This visit is pivotal for Congress ahead of upcoming assembly polls. Rahul Gandhi previously visited Bihar, highlighting important campaign initiatives.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge is poised to address a significant public rally in Buxar, Bihar, on Sunday.
Although a subsequent meeting in Patna was planned, Bihar Congress spokesperson Rajesh Rathod confirmed its cancellation. Kharge will address the Buxar gathering at Dalsagar stadium around 12.30 pm, then return to Delhi for evening engagements.
Kharge's Bihar visit holds strategic importance as assembly polls loom. The Congress, together with RJD and the Left, forms the 'Mahagathbandhan' to challenge the ruling NDA. Recently, Rahul Gandhi underscored party agendas during a Begusarai visit and a Patna event.
