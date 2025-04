Nationwide Protests Erupt Against Trump Administration's Policies

On Saturday, thousands of Americans from cities nationwide took to the streets, protesting perceived threats to democracy under President Donald Trump's administration. The demonstrations spanned from New York to California, reflecting growing public discontent.

Events included marches, rallies, and community service, all unified in their stance against what they see as civil rights violations. In Anchorage, participants dressed in colonial garb to signify resistance against tyranny, while rallies in Denver and San Francisco echoed similar sentiments.

Amid calls to impeach Trump, protesters voiced fears of constitutional erosion. Many decried Trump's policies on immigration and government downsizing, urging citizens to stand up for democratic principles and against what they term as executive overreach.

(With inputs from agencies.)