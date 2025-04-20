Left Menu

Delhi PWD Minister Accuses AAP of Corruption, Outlines Water Distribution Reforms

Delhi PWD Minister Parvesh Verma criticizes AAP for alleged corruption involving Rs 80-85 crore on Timarpur's Oxidation Pond. Verma plans to improve sewage treatment and replace tanker system with direct tap water supply. Reforms include a mobile app for tracking water tanker deliveries and sensor-based monitoring.

In a crucial inspection on Sunday, Delhi PWD Minister Parvesh Verma took a closer look at the Oxidation Pond in Timarpur, with a focus on sewage management aimed at cleaning the Yamuna. Verma emphasized the need for operational efficiency in Delhi's Sewage Treatment Plants to achieve a cleaner river.

Verma launched scathing allegations against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), claiming misappropriation of Rs 80-85 crore in the Timarpur project. He criticized AAP for allegedly spending public money on landscaping and pond development without actual progress. An investigation is set to probe the allocation of funds.

The minister further announced the government's plan to phase out the tanker system, promising a direct tap water supply for Delhi residents. A new mobile application will allow the public to track water tanker locations, while sensors will ensure transparency by monitoring water unloading in designated areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

