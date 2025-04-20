Diplomatic Dialogues: Priorities Unveiled Before Vance Visit

As U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance prepares for his visit to India, the Congress party has raised critical diplomatic questions for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Concerns include the deportation of Indian nationals and the erosion of the multilateral trading system within the WTO.

J.D. Vance, accompanied by his Indian-origin wife Usha and their children, will arrive at Palam airbase for a four-day visit amid discussions on key bilateral issues. Congress has also pressed Modi to address the U.S.'s exit from global pacts such as the Paris Agreement and the WHO.

Negotiations between New Delhi and Washington are poised to finalize a bilateral trade agreement. Vance's presence could set the stage for enhanced cooperation in trade and security. Modi is expected to host a dinner for the Vance family, marking the start of official discussions in Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)