Left Menu

Diplomatic Dialogues: Priorities Unveiled Before Vance Visit

Ahead of US Vice President J D Vance's visit to India, the Congress questions if Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address issues like deportation of Indian citizens, WTO concerns, and US climate agreements. Vance's visit aims to advance trade discussions and strengthen bilateral ties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-04-2025 18:02 IST | Created: 20-04-2025 18:02 IST
Diplomatic Dialogues: Priorities Unveiled Before Vance Visit
  • Country:
  • India

As U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance prepares for his visit to India, the Congress party has raised critical diplomatic questions for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Concerns include the deportation of Indian nationals and the erosion of the multilateral trading system within the WTO.

J.D. Vance, accompanied by his Indian-origin wife Usha and their children, will arrive at Palam airbase for a four-day visit amid discussions on key bilateral issues. Congress has also pressed Modi to address the U.S.'s exit from global pacts such as the Paris Agreement and the WHO.

Negotiations between New Delhi and Washington are poised to finalize a bilateral trade agreement. Vance's presence could set the stage for enhanced cooperation in trade and security. Modi is expected to host a dinner for the Vance family, marking the start of official discussions in Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deportation Drama: Venezuelans Face Uncertain Fate.

Deportation Drama: Venezuelans Face Uncertain Fate.

 Global
2
Federal Court Ruling Challenges Trump Administration on Mass Worker Firings

Federal Court Ruling Challenges Trump Administration on Mass Worker Firings

 Global
3
Federal Judge Challenges Trump Passport Policy

Federal Judge Challenges Trump Passport Policy

 Global
4
Racing to the Future: Humanoid Robots Compete in Beijing Marathon

Racing to the Future: Humanoid Robots Compete in Beijing Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Smarter: How Energy Codes Can Shape a Low-Carbon Future, If Enforced

Reimagining Coal Mine Closures: World Bank's Roadmap for a Just and Sustainable Future

Why Mongolian Men Die Younger: A Roadmap to Bridge the Gender Life Expectancy Divide

How Business Associations Shape West Africa’s Informal Sector And Who Gets Left Out

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025