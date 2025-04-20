Unity in Diversity: Farooq Abdullah's Call to Overcome Divisive Hatred

National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah has attributed recent violence in West Bengal to India's deepening communal divide, emphasizing that internal threats, rather than external, are the real danger. Speaking at an event near Jammu, he called for unity among different religious communities to fortify the nation.

Abdullah, while welcoming Mohan Lal Kaith to the party, criticized the government's actions against the Muslim community, citing a Supreme Court intervention as evidence of injustice. He highlighted the role of all democratic pillars, including the judiciary, in safeguarding democracy and advised caution to dissenters of the court's decisions.

Stressing the importance of unity in diversity, Abdullah pointed out local issues like water scarcity and electricity shortages in Jammu, advocating for fair resource distribution. He also promised the restoration of government practices that promote communal harmony, such as the Darbar move.

(With inputs from agencies.)