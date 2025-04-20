Left Menu

Unity in Diversity: Farooq Abdullah's Call to Overcome Divisive Hatred

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah addressed the growing communal divide in India, attributing recent violence in West Bengal to this issue. He emphasized that the real threat comes from internal religious hatred. Abdullah urged unity, highlighting the importance of democratic institutions and the need to address local resource challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 20-04-2025 18:39 IST | Created: 20-04-2025 18:39 IST
Unity in Diversity: Farooq Abdullah's Call to Overcome Divisive Hatred
  • Country:
  • India

National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah has attributed recent violence in West Bengal to India's deepening communal divide, emphasizing that internal threats, rather than external, are the real danger. Speaking at an event near Jammu, he called for unity among different religious communities to fortify the nation.

Abdullah, while welcoming Mohan Lal Kaith to the party, criticized the government's actions against the Muslim community, citing a Supreme Court intervention as evidence of injustice. He highlighted the role of all democratic pillars, including the judiciary, in safeguarding democracy and advised caution to dissenters of the court's decisions.

Stressing the importance of unity in diversity, Abdullah pointed out local issues like water scarcity and electricity shortages in Jammu, advocating for fair resource distribution. He also promised the restoration of government practices that promote communal harmony, such as the Darbar move.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deportation Drama: Venezuelans Face Uncertain Fate.

Deportation Drama: Venezuelans Face Uncertain Fate.

 Global
2
Federal Court Ruling Challenges Trump Administration on Mass Worker Firings

Federal Court Ruling Challenges Trump Administration on Mass Worker Firings

 Global
3
Federal Judge Challenges Trump Passport Policy

Federal Judge Challenges Trump Passport Policy

 Global
4
Racing to the Future: Humanoid Robots Compete in Beijing Marathon

Racing to the Future: Humanoid Robots Compete in Beijing Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Smarter: How Energy Codes Can Shape a Low-Carbon Future, If Enforced

Reimagining Coal Mine Closures: World Bank's Roadmap for a Just and Sustainable Future

Why Mongolian Men Die Younger: A Roadmap to Bridge the Gender Life Expectancy Divide

How Business Associations Shape West Africa’s Informal Sector And Who Gets Left Out

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025