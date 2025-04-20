Uttar Pradesh Minister Calls for President's Rule Amid Murshidabad Unrest

Uttar Pradesh Minister Nitin Agarwal has voiced serious concerns regarding the ongoing communal violence in Murshidabad, West Bengal. On Sunday, he called for Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to step down and warned of the potential need for President's Rule if the state government fails to take appropriate action.

Speaking at an event in Hardoi for 'One Nation, One Election,' Agarwal described the situation in Murshidabad as dire, highlighting incidents of murder, looting, and displacement of people, including children. He accused Banerjee of remaining silent despite the atrocities.

Agarwal charged the West Bengal government with engaging in appeasement politics and neglecting citizen safety for political gains. He emphasized the importance of the rule of law and suggested that stringent measures, including the use of force, may be necessary to restore order.

(With inputs from agencies.)