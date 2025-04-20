Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Minister Calls for President's Rule Amid Murshidabad Unrest

Uttar Pradesh Minister Nitin Agarwal expressed concern over communal violence in Murshidabad, West Bengal, urging Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to resign. He criticized Banerjee's inaction and suggested implementing President's Rule. Agarwal accused the state government of appeasement politics and emphasized the need for strict measures to maintain law and order.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hardoi | Updated: 20-04-2025 19:10 IST | Created: 20-04-2025 19:10 IST
Uttar Pradesh Minister Calls for President's Rule Amid Murshidabad Unrest
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Minister Nitin Agarwal has voiced serious concerns regarding the ongoing communal violence in Murshidabad, West Bengal. On Sunday, he called for Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to step down and warned of the potential need for President's Rule if the state government fails to take appropriate action.

Speaking at an event in Hardoi for 'One Nation, One Election,' Agarwal described the situation in Murshidabad as dire, highlighting incidents of murder, looting, and displacement of people, including children. He accused Banerjee of remaining silent despite the atrocities.

Agarwal charged the West Bengal government with engaging in appeasement politics and neglecting citizen safety for political gains. He emphasized the importance of the rule of law and suggested that stringent measures, including the use of force, may be necessary to restore order.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deportation Drama: Venezuelans Face Uncertain Fate.

Deportation Drama: Venezuelans Face Uncertain Fate.

 Global
2
Federal Court Ruling Challenges Trump Administration on Mass Worker Firings

Federal Court Ruling Challenges Trump Administration on Mass Worker Firings

 Global
3
Federal Judge Challenges Trump Passport Policy

Federal Judge Challenges Trump Passport Policy

 Global
4
Racing to the Future: Humanoid Robots Compete in Beijing Marathon

Racing to the Future: Humanoid Robots Compete in Beijing Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Smarter: How Energy Codes Can Shape a Low-Carbon Future, If Enforced

Reimagining Coal Mine Closures: World Bank's Roadmap for a Just and Sustainable Future

Why Mongolian Men Die Younger: A Roadmap to Bridge the Gender Life Expectancy Divide

How Business Associations Shape West Africa’s Informal Sector And Who Gets Left Out

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025