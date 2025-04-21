Prashant Kishor Threatens Agitation Over Caste and Land Surveys
Prashant Kishor threatens a protest against Bihar's Nitish Kumar government if demands, including a white paper on caste surveys, aren't met. He alleges corruption in land surveys and calls for promised land distribution to Dalits. A mass signature campaign and potential assembly gherao are planned.
Prashant Kishor, founder of Jan Suraaj, issued a stern warning to the Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government on Monday, threatening large-scale agitation if his three major demands are not fulfilled within a month. His primary demand is for a white paper on the government's contentious caste survey.
Kishor, a former political strategist, also demanded an immediate cessation to the potentially corrupt land survey process. He insists the government must clarify its commitment to providing land to Dalit and Mahadalit communities, accusing it of backtracking on promises.
Kishor promised a statewide signature campaign across 40,000 villages, culminating on July 11 with the submission of a one-crore signature memorandum to the government. Should these demands remain unmet, his group plans to protest at the Assembly in the upcoming monsoon session.
