Left Menu

Prashant Kishor Threatens Agitation Over Caste and Land Surveys

Prashant Kishor threatens a protest against Bihar's Nitish Kumar government if demands, including a white paper on caste surveys, aren't met. He alleges corruption in land surveys and calls for promised land distribution to Dalits. A mass signature campaign and potential assembly gherao are planned.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 21-04-2025 14:12 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 14:12 IST
Prashant Kishor Threatens Agitation Over Caste and Land Surveys
Prashant Kishor
  • Country:
  • India

Prashant Kishor, founder of Jan Suraaj, issued a stern warning to the Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government on Monday, threatening large-scale agitation if his three major demands are not fulfilled within a month. His primary demand is for a white paper on the government's contentious caste survey.

Kishor, a former political strategist, also demanded an immediate cessation to the potentially corrupt land survey process. He insists the government must clarify its commitment to providing land to Dalit and Mahadalit communities, accusing it of backtracking on promises.

Kishor promised a statewide signature campaign across 40,000 villages, culminating on July 11 with the submission of a one-crore signature memorandum to the government. Should these demands remain unmet, his group plans to protest at the Assembly in the upcoming monsoon session.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

 United States
2
Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

 Israel
3
UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Humanitarian Efforts

UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Hu...

 Egypt
4
UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025