Political Shift: AAP Loses Grip in Delhi

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is facing dwindling support in Delhi as many councillors defect to the BJP. AAP is not contesting the mayoral election, with leaders claiming BJP is poaching members. The BJP aims to secure mayoral posts, capitalizing on AAP's perceived 'anti-people' policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2025 16:46 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 16:46 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political development, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has decided not to participate in the upcoming mayoral poll in Delhi, signaling a shift in its political standing. On Monday, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta noted that public confidence in AAP has waned substantially.

The decision comes as AAP accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of enticing its councillors to defect. Despite winning a majority in the 2022 Municipal Corporation of Delhi polls, several AAP councillors have since switched allegiances to the BJP, leading to concerns about the party's internal stability.

With BJP poised to claim victory in the mayoral elections, the political dynamics in Delhi seem to favor the BJP's governance strategy. AAP maintains its stance as a strategic move to mitigate the potential mass departure of its remaining members.

