Congress Rallies Against National Herald Case: A Push Against BJP's Alleged Political Vendetta

Congress general secretary Kumari Selja accused the BJP of conspiring to divert public attention through the National Herald case. She announced nationwide rallies to counteract this, refuting allegations of money laundering against Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, and questioning the Enforcement Directorate's motives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 21-04-2025 17:08 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 17:08 IST
Kumari Selja
  • Country:
  • India

In a strong rebuttal to recent developments in the National Herald case, Congress general secretary and Lok Sabha MP, Kumari Selja, accused the ruling BJP of orchestrating a conspiracy to divert attention from pressing national issues. Labeling the charges as political revenge, Selja announced her party's nationwide rallies scheduled from April 25 onwards.

The ongoing investigation by the Enforcement Directorate, which filed a chargesheet against Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi alleging money laundering of Rs 988 crore, was dismissed by Selja. She claimed the accusations were baseless and expressed confidence that they wouldn't hold up in court.

Selja, speaking from Haryana's Sirsa, condemned the misuse of the Enforcement Directorate, accusing the BJP of using it as a tool for political retribution. She highlighted the low conviction rate of ED cases, asserting that 98 percent of cases are against political opponents. The Congress plans a comprehensive campaign to challenge these allegations through rallies and a door-to-door outreach to dispel purported misinformation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

