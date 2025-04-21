Congress Leader Alleges Political Vendetta in Gandhi Chargesheet
Gujarat Congress leader Jignesh Mevani criticized the BJP-led government over the Enforcement Directorate's chargesheet against Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, alleging a conspiracy to defame them. He claimed the case is being used to distract from pressing national issues, accusing the ED of ignoring corruption in BJP-ruled states.
Gujarat Congress working president Jignesh Mevani launched a scathing attack on the BJP-led central government, condemning the Enforcement Directorate's recent chargesheet against Sonia and Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case.
Speaking to reporters, Mevani accused the BJP of orchestrating a deliberate conspiracy to tarnish the Gandhi family's reputation, labeling the investigation as baseless. Mevani further criticized the ED for its apparent silence on corruption in BJP-ruled states.
The chargesheet, filed on April 15, names both Gandhis, along with senior party figures Sam Pitroda and Suman Dubey, in a money laundering allegation involving Rs 988 crore. Mevani urged the public not to be distracted by what he claimed was a ploy to divert attention from issues such as inflation, mob lynching, and atrocities against women and tribal communities.
