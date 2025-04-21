Left Menu

Congress Leader Alleges Political Vendetta in Gandhi Chargesheet

Gujarat Congress leader Jignesh Mevani criticized the BJP-led government over the Enforcement Directorate's chargesheet against Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, alleging a conspiracy to defame them. He claimed the case is being used to distract from pressing national issues, accusing the ED of ignoring corruption in BJP-ruled states.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 21-04-2025 17:56 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 17:56 IST
Congress Leader Alleges Political Vendetta in Gandhi Chargesheet
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Gujarat Congress working president Jignesh Mevani launched a scathing attack on the BJP-led central government, condemning the Enforcement Directorate's recent chargesheet against Sonia and Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case.

Speaking to reporters, Mevani accused the BJP of orchestrating a deliberate conspiracy to tarnish the Gandhi family's reputation, labeling the investigation as baseless. Mevani further criticized the ED for its apparent silence on corruption in BJP-ruled states.

The chargesheet, filed on April 15, names both Gandhis, along with senior party figures Sam Pitroda and Suman Dubey, in a money laundering allegation involving Rs 988 crore. Mevani urged the public not to be distracted by what he claimed was a ploy to divert attention from issues such as inflation, mob lynching, and atrocities against women and tribal communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

 United States
2
Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

 Israel
3
UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Humanitarian Efforts

UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Hu...

 Egypt
4
UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025