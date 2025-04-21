Gujarat CM and PM Modi Discuss State Development; Modi's Upcoming Saudi Visit

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel held a crucial meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi to address various aspects of the state's development. This meeting, confirmed by the Prime Minister's Office through a post on X, underscores ongoing efforts to revitalize Gujarat's growth trajectory.

Chief Minister Patel expressed satisfaction after the meeting, stating that a broad spectrum of issues relating to Gujarat's holistic development was discussed. He highlighted that Prime Minister Modi provided insightful guidance on optimizing the implementation of welfare schemes, ensuring that benefits reach all intended recipients.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi is gearing up for a significant diplomatic visit to Saudi Arabia from April 22 to 23, 2025. Invited by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, this marks his third visit to the Kingdom. The visit aims to fortify India-Saudi relations, focusing on regional stability, economic partnership, and defense collaboration, especially given the existing USD 43 billion trade bond.

