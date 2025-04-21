Left Menu

Gujarat CM and PM Modi Discuss State Development; Modi's Upcoming Saudi Visit

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel met Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss state development. Modi will visit Saudi Arabia in April 2025 to strengthen ties, tackle regional issues, and enhance economic cooperation. The visit follows Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's trip to India for the G20 Summit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-04-2025 19:40 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 19:40 IST
Gujarat CM and PM Modi Discuss State Development; Modi's Upcoming Saudi Visit
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel (Photo: PMO India/X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel held a crucial meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi to address various aspects of the state's development. This meeting, confirmed by the Prime Minister's Office through a post on X, underscores ongoing efforts to revitalize Gujarat's growth trajectory.

Chief Minister Patel expressed satisfaction after the meeting, stating that a broad spectrum of issues relating to Gujarat's holistic development was discussed. He highlighted that Prime Minister Modi provided insightful guidance on optimizing the implementation of welfare schemes, ensuring that benefits reach all intended recipients.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi is gearing up for a significant diplomatic visit to Saudi Arabia from April 22 to 23, 2025. Invited by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, this marks his third visit to the Kingdom. The visit aims to fortify India-Saudi relations, focusing on regional stability, economic partnership, and defense collaboration, especially given the existing USD 43 billion trade bond.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

 United States
2
Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

 Israel
3
UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Humanitarian Efforts

UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Hu...

 Egypt
4
UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025