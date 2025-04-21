Left Menu

Pradhan Criticizes Rahul Gandhi's U.S. Remarks on India's Election Commission

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan denounces Rahul Gandhi's comments on the Election Commission made in the United States, calling them 'unfortunate'. Pradhan accuses Gandhi of undermining India's democratic systems due to frustration over election defeats and urges him not to tarnish the country's democratic dignity abroad.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-04-2025 20:26 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 20:26 IST
Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his remarks on India's Election Commission during a visit to the United States, describing them as 'unfortunate'. Pradhan took to social media to express his disapproval, highlighting Gandhi's tendency to criticize India's democratic systems while abroad.

Pradhan, speaking about what he perceives as a recurring pattern, accused Gandhi of being disgruntled by India's global recognition for its democratic traditions. He suggested that Gandhi, whom he referred to as the 'crown prince' of a long-dominant political family, seizes every chance to disparage the nation.

During a speech to the Indian diaspora in Boston, Gandhi alleged that the Election Commission of India was compromised, citing discrepancies in voter lists during the Maharashtra elections. Pradhan urged Gandhi to refrain from casting doubt on India's democratic integrity on international platforms, attributing his statements to election setbacks.

