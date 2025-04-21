Corruption in Maharashtra's Jal Jeevan Mission Exposed

On Monday, the Maharashtra Congress called out large-scale corruption within the Jal Jeevan Mission, a central initiative aimed at ensuring drinking water through taps to rural homes across India, despite the government investing heavily into the project.

During a press conference, state Congress president Harshvardhan Sapkal disclosed that the Union Finance Ministry is probing why the cost of individual taps skyrocketed from Rs 30,000 to Rs 1.37 lakh. He criticized the Modi administration for failing to deliver on its promise of 'water in every house by 2024'.

Furthermore, Sapkal accused the BJP of pushing Hindi to sideline the Marathi language and highlighted women's ongoing struggles for water in parched areas. He demands a reversal of the state's decision to enforce Hindi education for young students, asserting this educational imposition is part of a larger scheme.

(With inputs from agencies.)