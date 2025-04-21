Tilakdhari Singh: A Legacy in Jharkhand Politics

Tilakdhari Singh, a prominent Congress leader and former member of parliament, has passed away at the age of 87 while receiving treatment at a hospital in Jharkhand's Giridih district, officials confirmed.

Singh had been battling chronic health issues, including diabetes. His passing prompted an outpouring of condolences from political figures across parties, including Jharkhand's Chief Minister, Hemant Soren. Soren referred to Singh as a 'leader of the masses' and noted the political void his demise leaves behind.

Keshav Mahto Kamlesh, President of Jharkhand Congress, praised Singh's journey from a grassroots leader to a parliamentarian, highlighting his wins in the Koderma Lok Sabha seat during difficult times. Singh was a Congress legislator from Dhanwar in 1980 and later represented Koderma in the Lok Sabha in 1984 and 1999.

(With inputs from agencies.)