Left Menu

Tilakdhari Singh: A Legacy in Jharkhand Politics

Tilakdhari Singh, a senior Congress leader and former MP, passed away at 87 in Jharkhand. Singh, who had chronic illnesses, made significant contributions to Jharkhand politics. Leaders, including Chief Minister Hemant Soren, mourned his loss, highlighting his rise from a leader of local communities to a notable parliamentarian.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 21-04-2025 21:16 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 21:16 IST
Tilakdhari Singh: A Legacy in Jharkhand Politics
  • Country:
  • India

Tilakdhari Singh, a prominent Congress leader and former member of parliament, has passed away at the age of 87 while receiving treatment at a hospital in Jharkhand's Giridih district, officials confirmed.

Singh had been battling chronic health issues, including diabetes. His passing prompted an outpouring of condolences from political figures across parties, including Jharkhand's Chief Minister, Hemant Soren. Soren referred to Singh as a 'leader of the masses' and noted the political void his demise leaves behind.

Keshav Mahto Kamlesh, President of Jharkhand Congress, praised Singh's journey from a grassroots leader to a parliamentarian, highlighting his wins in the Koderma Lok Sabha seat during difficult times. Singh was a Congress legislator from Dhanwar in 1980 and later represented Koderma in the Lok Sabha in 1984 and 1999.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

 United States
2
Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

 Israel
3
UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Humanitarian Efforts

UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Hu...

 Egypt
4
UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025