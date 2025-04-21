Restoring Trust: Arctic Cooperation Amid Global Tensions

Nikolai Patrushev, regarded as one of the Kremlin's senior hawks, advocated for the restoration of trust and cooperation between Russia and the United States on Monday. Patrushev, in a statement to Kommersant newspaper, highlighted Moscow's willingness to collaborate with Washington in the Arctic.

Patrushev's call for renewed ties comes in the wake of U.S. President Donald Trump's pivot towards Russia, hoping to resolve the ongoing three-year conflict in Ukraine. This shift is seen against a backdrop of heightened tensions, as Trump's administration focuses on China as the principal threat to the United States.

The Kremlin has expressed eagerness to rebuild relations with the U.S. after disagreements over Ukraine led to one of the most severe diplomatic rifts in recent history. However, Trump's stance is met with apprehension from European allies wary of shifting U.S. allegiances.

(With inputs from agencies.)