Controversy Deepens: Hegseth's Signal Chats Spark Political Outcry

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is under fire after reportedly using the Signal messaging app to share sensitive details of a military attack, amid ongoing internal leak investigations at the Pentagon. This revelation has intensified the political debate surrounding Hegseth's competence and security practices.

Hegseth, who is supported by President Donald Trump, defended his actions when speaking to reporters. Despite a backlash from Senate Democrats calling for his resignation, Republicans remain largely silent on the matter. This tension comes just after several senior Pentagon staff were dismissed following leak accusations.

Former Pentagon spokesperson John Ullyot recently criticized Hegseth's leadership in a POLITICO opinion piece, alleging that unverified claims were spread within his team, further complicating the political landscape at the Department of Defense.

